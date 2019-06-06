Greenville man gets 4 years on charge related to child pornography

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

According to a news release, Mark Woodman Mason pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

In June 2016, investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an “investigation into the use of computer file sharing programs for possession and distribution of files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors on the internet.”

According to the release, investigators found child pornography on a file on Mason’s computer at his home in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched Mason’s home and seized multiple electronic devices.

Over 300 files containing child pornography were found on the devices.

While out on bond for his first offense, Mason was re-arrested in September 2018 for sharing an additional file containing child pornography with sheriff’s office investigators, who were also investigating computer file sharing programs.