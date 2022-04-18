GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – One Greenville man has been arrested for identity fraud.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Collis J. Law, 43, was arrested on three counts of ID Fraud in multiple counties.

Authorities say that SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV).

According to SLED, Law was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Sunday, then booked at the Moss Justice Center in York County on Monday.

Authorities say this case will be prosecuted by the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Spartanburg County and the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in York County.