EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — A student at Greenbrier Middle School is facing charges of making terroristic threats after reportedly threatening violence against the school during lunchtime.

According to a letter sent home to parents Tuesday, the threat was made on Monday and was brought to the attention of administrators and Columbia County School District Police on Tuesday.

The student was immediately removed from school and will be held accountable by the county’s Code of Conduct. There was no disruption to the school day and school continued operating as normal.

Parents with questions are advised to call the school’s office.