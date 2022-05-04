MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – The great-grandmother of an infant who died while in her care, will remain behind bars.
On Tuesday, Migdelia Guadalupe was denied bond.
In March, 7-month-old Serenity Garnett was mauled to death by a dog at a home in Martinez.
Police say Guadalupe was supposed to be watching her.
She’s charged with second degree murder and possession of methamphetamine.