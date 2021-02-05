Graniteville man charged for allegedly transporting a minor across state lines for sex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Graniteville, South Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly transporting a minor across state lines for sex.

45-year-old Jonathan Eugene Grantham is charged with Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Sexual Activity.

Court documents state that Grantham is accused of knowingly picking up a minor in Columbia County, Georgia in July of 2019, and taking the minor across state lines to engage in prostitution.

Investigators state that Grantham was employed as a teacher at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School.

Grantham is currently in custody pending a detention hearing.