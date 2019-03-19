Grand jury indicts 5 family members in Effingham teens deaths
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - On March 18, a grand jury in Effingham County indicted five people in the murders of teenagers Elwyn Crocker, Jr. and his younger sister Mary.
Fourteen-year-old Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Jr. were found buried just a few feet from their home on Rosebud Place in Guyton in mid-December. All five people indicted are charged with concealing their deaths.
Elwyn Crocker, Sr. (the teens' father); his wife Candace, her brother Mark Wright, Kim Wright (the mother of Candace and Mark); and Kim Wright’s boyfriend Roy Prater, were all listed in the indictment.
Elwyn, Kim and Candice were indicted on two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children and two counts of concealing the death of another for the deaths of Elwyn, Jr. and Mary.
Mark Wright and Roy Prater were indicted on only one count of each crime for the death of Mary Crocker.
Court papers from Effingham County show the defendants were accused of “cruel physical and mental pain” toward Mary Crocker by beating and striking her with multiple objects and for withholding food, burning her with hot water, shocking her with a stun gun and confining her naked in a dog crate.
Elwyn Crocker, Sr., his wife Candace and Kim Wright, who are accused in Elwyn, Jr.’s death, were said to have inflicted cruel physical and mental pain by beating him, withholding food and confining him to a dog crate.
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood