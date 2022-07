AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting.

Tuesday morning, about 10: 45 a.m., deputies responded to Sonny’s Package located at 2302 Wheeless Rd in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located one male victim who had been shot at least once.

The male victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

This is an active investigation and any additional information will be released once it becomes available.