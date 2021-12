MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – A shooting is under investigation in McCormick, South Carolina.

Authorities say on Sunday, December 19 at approximately 8 p.m., an incident started between a man and his girlfriend that escalated and became physical.

According to a witness, the woman had access to a handgun and shot him twice in the stomach.

The man was taken to Self Regional Healthcare with two wounds to the stomach.

We’re working to learn if any charges will be filed in the incident.