BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.

Authorities say 22-year-old Makaya Ditron Anthony is wanted in reference to a shooting in Girard, Georgia on April 22nd.

When deputies arrived on Claxton Road just before 9:30 last Saturday night, they found 30-year-old Marquez Farmeron the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

If anyone know of Anthony’s whereabouts, please contact the BCSO at (706) 554-6633 or (706) 554-2133