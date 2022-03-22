GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown dentist has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a woman overdosed and died in January.

Police said that James Ryan, a surgeon with a practice on Observation Drive, was arrested on Tuesday morning. Sarah Harris, a former patient, overdosed on Jan. 26 after “being provided controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan.” These substances also included Ketamine, Diasepam and midazolam, a later release added.

Police said in a release that Harris had started working as a surgical technician for Ryan in October of 2020. They had a romantic relationship starting around January of 2021 and they lived together in Ryan’s home in Clarksburg. They were still dating up until Harris’s death.

Officials are holding a conference to give more details on Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.