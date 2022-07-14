GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Gwinnett County woman has been arrested after a scheme involving submitting dozens of fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding.

According to authorities, Ashlee Parker, 39, has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Bank Fraud, seven counts of Wire Fraud, False Document, Money Laundering Conspiracy, and False Statement.

According to the indictment, Parker is the owner of Proficient Tax LLC, The Harris Parker Group LLC, and AMP Credit Solutions LLC, and it is alleged that from about May 2020 to April 2021, Parker submitted more than two dozen fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to the U.S. Small Business Administration in her name on behalf of The Harris Parker Group LLC, AMP Credit Solutions LLC, and other companies.

The indictment also states that the co-conspirators also allegedly paid Proficient Tax LLC in exchange for Parker submitting fraudulent applications on their behalf for EIDL and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding.

The indictment also alleges that as a result of Parker’s scheme the United States was defrauded out of over $2 million, and that Parker transferred $13,955 of the fraudulent proceeds to a cosmetic surgery clinic “for a breast augmentation procedure and abdominoplasty with flank liposuction.

Authorities say the primary charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 30 years in federal prison followed by up to five years of supervised release, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution to the U.S. government.