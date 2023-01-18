ATLANTA, Ga. (AP/WJBF) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot and injured and another man was killed in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday morning in Atlanta.

A person shot at law enforcement officers during a “multi-agency operation” on Constitution Road and law enforcement returned fire, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter.

WSB-TV reports that the shooting occurred as several law enforcement agencies were raiding an area near a proposed training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. The trooper was shot, and the GBI says that other officers returned fire in self-defense striking and killing the suspect.

The trooper was hit and was taken to a hospital where he was in surgery, the agency said. WSB-TV reports that the trooper is in stable condition, but no other details about the trooper nor his condition were provided.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials say the incident is related to ongoing protests against the proposed training facility. Protesters say the facility, which they refer to as “Cop City,” would be bad for the community and the environment.

The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.