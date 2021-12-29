Georgia mother charged with Felony Murder, Human Trafficking in daughter’s death

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Disturbing new details surfacing in the arrest of a Columbus mother charged with three counts of felony murder and human trafficking connection with the asphyxiation murder and sexual assault of her five-year-old daughter Kamarie Holland.

Kristy Siple, who also goes by Kristy Hoskins, was arrested for felony murder on Tuesday, Dec. 28. News 3 has learned the Columbus, Georgia woman is charged with three counts of Felony Murder in the Kidnapping, Sodomy, and Rape of Holland. Siple is also charged with Human Trafficking first degree.

The additional charges came out Wednesday morning during Siple’s initial court hearing in front of Russell County District Court Judge Walter Gray. The judge set a no bond in the case.

Siple reported her daughter missing to Columbus Police on the morning of Dec. 13. The little girl’s body was found later that day in a vacant home on 15th Avenue in Phenix City. Williams had once lived in that house, which is next to West End Cemetery.

Jeremy Williams, 37, was arrested two weeks ago and charged with capital murder in Holland’s death. It was a capital charge because Holland was a child under 14 years old. At a news conference, Wednesday morning Sheriff Heath Taylor said Williams will face three additional death penalty charges — capital murder in the rape, sodomy, and kidnapping of Holland.

Two weeks ago, Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson issued a gag order in the Williams case, limiting what officials, attorneys, and potential witnesses can say. They are restricted about talking about the facts in the case,

In a news conference before the gag order was issued, Sheriff Heath Taylor said Siple Williams had a prior relationship, but he did not describe the nature of that relationship. Taylor also said the girl had been sexually assaulted, but Williams was not initially charged with a sex crime.

Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, issued a statement Tuesday night to News 3 through a family spokesperson after the mother of his child was arrested.

“The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get,” the statement read. “… She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

Circuit Court Judge David Johnson issued a gag order in Williams’ case because of the initial media coverage. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor’s agency is leading the investigation. The sheriff is limited in what he can say about the case due to the court’s gag order. It applies to law enforcement, attorneys, and potential witnesses in the case.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has had the lead in the 16-day investigation while being assisted by the Columbus Police.

Siple was taken into custody about 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K on Victory Drive by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Taylor said his agency asked the federal agency to assist in apprehending Siple.

She was held for several hours in Columbus before waiving extradition to Alabama. Siple was booked into the Russell County Jail at about 5:30 p.m.

During her initial court appearance, Judge Gray extended a gag order on the Siple case. That gag order is similar to the one issued by Johnson in the Williams case, Chief Assistant Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey said.