BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Georgia mother is facing charges following a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy and injured a 1-year-old boy.

According to investigators, Autumn Nicole Teems Clark, of Rockmart, Ga. was charged with DUI and other traffic violations.

Troopers with Georgia State Patrol responded to the accident just before 5 a.m. Saturday in Bartow County. Clark reportedly went off the roadway and into a grass median before hitting a culvert and overturning several times.

Clark’s 5-year-old son was in the backseat and was killed in the crash. Clark and the 1-year-old were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, and the 1-year-old was released into the custody of his father.