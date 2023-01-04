CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Georgia mom was arrested on Christmas Day for leaving a toddler alone in a cold car while she played slot machines, and this isn’t the first time.

Investigators say 32-year-old Mishaela Dawn Rayls of Rome was taken into custody outside of a convenience store after an employee told deputies that Rayls left the child in the car for over an hour while she played coin slots with another person.

Temperatures that day were in the low 30s, and Rayls reportedly never left the store to check on the child.

Rayls is facing charges of reckless conduct and giving a false name to an officer.

ABC affiliate WSB-TV reports that Rayls was arrested previously for the same crime back in February 2022.