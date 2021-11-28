Georgia man wanted for rape, burglary in Augusta now in custody

UPDATE: The man who Richmond County investigators were searching for in reference to a burglary and rape that took place on the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road is now in police custody.

Incident reports state that an unidentified black man in a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes, now identified as Darrell Oliver, entered the victim’s home through a bedroom window on the night of November 27.

He then reportedly forced the victim onto the bed before sexually assaulting her.

As of Wednesday, December 8, Darrell Oliver has been incarcerated at the Webster Detention Center.

He’s being held on charges of Rape, Kidnapping and 1st Degree Burglary.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.

Investigators say Darrell Oliver is wanted in reference to a burglary and rape that took place on the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road on Saturday, November 27.

Oliver was last seen driving north on Deans Bridge Road in a white Subaru Legacy.

He resides in Columbus, Georgia, and is believed to be headed back to Columbus, Georgia. According to authorities, Oliver is 5’9” and weighs 165 pounds. They added that his hair is now shorter (possibly 2” twist or dreads) than in the picture provided.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Sean Morrow, or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.