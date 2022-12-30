MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man is facing charges for threatening to kill park rangers who were performing dock inspections at High Falls Park in Monroe County.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Michael Linwood Griffith was booked into Lamar County Jail with charges pending against him.

Deputies responded to High Falls Park on Thursday where a park ranger said they tried to contact Griffith to inspect his dock, and Griffith answered by pointing a gun at them, telling them to get off his property or he would kill them.

After a brief standoff with investigators, Griffith was taken into custody and deputies found a handgun in his home.