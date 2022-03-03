SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A Savannah man has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison on child sex abuse charges.

46-year-old Paul Francis Dunn III was sentenced this week to 293 months in prison after pleading guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact Committed by a Person Employed by the Armed Forces Outside the United States, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor Committed by a Person Employed by the Armed Forces Outside the United States.

Dunn was also ordered to serve a life term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender, after his prison sentence.

“Sexual abuse of a child creates a lifetime of trauma,” said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. “While this sentence can’t undo the abuse, at least it can ensure that Paul Dunn will be locked away for his horrific crimes.”

Court documents state that Dunn admitted to repeatedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 16, from 2006 to 2014. These crimes reportedly took place while he served in the U.S. Army and later as a civilian U.S. employee in Belgium.

He was arrested in 2018 after the victim reported the abuse.

Dunn plead guilty in June 2021.

“It is beyond comprehension that someone in a position sworn to protect American citizens would take advantage and traumatize a vulnerable child,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Maybe Dunn thought he could keep his crimes buried overseas, but that will not stop the FBI from pursuing child predators. Thanks to the help of our partners, he will now serve a lengthy prison sentence where he won’t be able to victimize any more children.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Fort Stewart office and the FBI.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.