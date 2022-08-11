BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – A Georgia man has been sentenced in federal court after admitting to his threats to blow up an IRS office in New York.

According to the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s office, Benjamin Stasko, 34, of St. Simons Island, posted a comment on a federal agency’s website on July 6th, 2020, alleging that a pipe bomb had been planted as a threat towards the IRS in the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York, New York.

According to authorities, Federal Protective Service officers with bomb sniffing dogs and New York Police Department officers searched the facility and found no explosives.

Investigators say that they later located Stasko and arrested him in St. Simons.

According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Stasko pled guilty to the charge of Interstate Transmission of a Threat to Injure.

Estes says that Stasko has been in federal custody since July 2020 serving a total of 21 months, and because that is a slightly longer period in custody than recommended under federal sentencing guidance, Stasko was sentenced to time served and placed on three years of supervised release.