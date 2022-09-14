ALBANY, Ga. (WJBF) — A Southwest Georgia man has pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after federal agents seized nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth packages addressed to him from Mexico.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Chad Williamson of Fitzgerald, Ga. “was part of a larger international network using any means necessary to smuggle methamphetamine into Southwest Georgia.”

According to federal court documents, the two packages addressed to Williamson were intercepted by Homeland Security investigators in the parcel center at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in March 2021. The packages were shipped from Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico and “marked as religious image and/or Bible gift.” When inspected, investigators discovered one of the boxes with the meth-soaked rug “which can be chemically extracted for use,” and more than 200 grams of crystal meth.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Federal agents went to Williamson’s home on March 11, 2021. Investigators say Williamson removed the SIM card from his phone in an attempt to hide what was on it. His probation officer administered a drug test, and Williamson failed.

After taken into custody, Williamson admitted to investigators that an associate of his used his address for drug deliveries. After they discovered the SIM card, Williamson’s phone showed a number of messages he had exchanged with the drug’s source, and the messages revealed the two had a history of discussing drug deliveries and other deals.

The DA’s office says a total of 1926.2 grams of meth was present in the packages, 459.2 grams of which was determined to be 98% pure.

If convicted, Williamson faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine. He is expected to be sentenced in the next 90 days.