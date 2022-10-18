LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange, Ga. man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a Kroger store.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the victim contacted them on October 16 to report the incident. She gave a description of the suspect to both police and staff at the Kroger store, who managed to locate surveillance video of the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Brandon Hill.

After Hill’s picture was posted to social media to identify him, he called the police and offered to speak to detectives the next day. He told investigators that he was the man in the surveillance photos.

Investigators determined Hill took photos and/or videos up the victim’s skirt and he was arrested and charged.