Georgia man allegedly kills girlfriend, then shoots self

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A woman has been fatally shot, and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Bartow County.
  
WSB-TV reports the Bartow County Sheriff's Office reveals the man allegedly shot himself after shooting the woman Saturday at their home near Cartersville.
  
Sgt. Jonathan Rogers says the woman died at the scene; the man was airlifted to an area hospital.
  
It's believed the pair was in a relationship and lived together. Their identities were not released.
  
An investigation is underway.
  
