SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) — A former U.S. Army soldier from Georgia is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to killing another fellow soldier at Fort Stewart.

According to U.S. District Attorney David Estes’ office, 29-year-old Byron Booker of Ludowici, Ga. is facing a charge of the premeditated murder of a member of the United States Uniformed Services. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole.

The charge stems from a June 2020 stabbing of 21-year-old Specialist Austin J. Hawk. Booker and his co-conspirator, 21-year-old Jordan Brown, reportedly discussed “silencing” Hawk for reporting Brown to military officials for using marijuana.

A plea agreement states that Booker entered Hawk’s barracks room shortly after midnight on June 17, 2020 and that Booker “slashed and stabbed Hawk repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon.” A medical examiner later noted that Hawk was slashed and stabbed more than 40 times. His body was later discovered in his barracks room the next day.

Brown, of St. Marys, Ga., is awaiting further proceedings and faces charges of conspiracy, assault upon a member of the United States Uniformed Services, conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, retaliation against a witness with bodily injury, murder of a member of the United States Uniformed Services, and premeditated murder. He is considered innocent until proven guilty.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Hawk family to support them financially.