SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJBF) – A Georgia ex-port worker has been ordered to repay the cost for shutting down a Savannah facility Port with a phoned-in bomb threat that turned out to be false just so he could get out of going to work.

According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Elliott Sherman, 23, was ordered to pay $38,400 in restitution after pleading guilty to False Information and Hoaxes.

Authorities say Sherman was arrested in May 2021 and has been in custody ever since.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Sherman was sentenced to time served, and he has to serve two years of supervised release.

According to the court documents and testimony, Sherman was assigned to the California Cartage CFS 2 building in Port Wentworth as an employee of a staffing agency and had been dismissed early on September 11th 2020.

Authorities say that Sherman also admitted to calling in a bomb threat so the other workers in his carpool also would be dismissed and he wouldn’t have to wait for his ride home.

Investigators say the company was forced to halt operations at two warehouses at a cost of $38,400.