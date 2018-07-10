Crime

Georgia closes childcare center after molestation charge

LAKE PARK, Ga. (AP) - - State officials are closing a south Georgia child care facility after child molestation charges.

WALB-TV reports the home-based child care was closed Friday. A resident of the Lake Park home was recently arrested and charged with child molestation.
  
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning issued the emergency shutdown order, citing its authority to do so when it determines the health, safety, or welfare of children may be in imminent danger.
  
Spokesman Reg Griffin says the department will help parents find other child care providers.

