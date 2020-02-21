GBI to hold press conference regarding the murder of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI will hold a press conference at the Peach County Sheriff’s Office today at 5:30 to provide updates on the murder investigation of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn.
Gunn was a student at Fort Valley State Universty and was reported missing. Her body was found Tuesday hidden under leaves and branches.
Her boyfriend 23 – year-old DeMarcus Little is being held on charges of criminal damage to property after he slashed Anitra’s tires and smashed her windows earlier in February.
Little is a solider at Fort Gordon in Augusta.
More: Man arrested in GA student’s disappearance, death is a Fort Gordon soldier
