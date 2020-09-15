GBI investigating 3 related shootings in Wilkes County; 2 arrests made

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI is investigating three shootings in Wilkes County they believe to be related.

The first happened at 1:30 a.m. on September 9th on Tate Street. No injuries were reported but a home was damaged by gunfire.

The second was reported at 10 p.m. on Pecan Grove Road in Washington. Investigators tell us it was a drive-by shooting at a home. Two children were reportedly injured and later taken to a hospital for treatment. Both have since been released.

The third shooting happened September 14th on Pope Street where 23-year-old Darius Binns was shot. He was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators later identified the vehicle involved and located it in Athens, where a foot chase with the driver ensued. He was then arrested.

That suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Delvonte Harris. He is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He’s currently being held at the jail in Clarke County.

A second suspect was also arrested in connection with the shooting incident.

25-year-old Rydrequeces Cullars is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He is being held in the Wilkes County Jail.

GBI investigators are currently working to determine if these shootings were gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224.

