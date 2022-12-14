BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to the GBI, the incident started out as a burglary call at a church in Milledgeville on Tuesday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they encountered 48-year-old Fiesta Lattina Murphy inside, who they said attacked one of the deputies with a hammer.

The GBI says that the deputy was hit in the arm as he was blocking his head with his arm. As deputies tried to get Murphy to drop the hammer, she tried to attack the deputy a second time and was shot.

Deputies rendered aid to Murphy until EMS arrived and transported her to a hospital in Macon. Murphy is facing charges of burglary and arson.

ABC affiliate WGXA reports that Sergeant Ernesto Lopez and Deputy Greg See were placed on paid administrative leave following the outcome of the investigation.