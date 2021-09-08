Gang member gets nearly 20 years for meth trafficking conspiracy in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A member of a violent Chicago street gang will spend close to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a major drug trafficking conspiracy that brought meth and other drugs into Georgia.

Leroy Bozarth, 38, of Springfield, Illinois — and an occasional resident of Port Wentworth, Georgia — has been sentenced to 235 months in prison, Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia announced Wednesday.

Also known as “Jack Turtlehead,” the defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to the Southern District, Bozarth helped bring illegal drugs from Mexico and Atlanta to coastal and south Georgia.

As a member of the Almighty Simon City Royals in Chicago, he had the help of other criminal street gangs, including the Ghost Face Gangsters, a gang in Georgia’s prison system largely made up of white supremacists.

Estes said conspirators used drones and other means to smuggle cell phones into prisons allowing trafficking operations to continue.

“Making our communities safer means removing the violent criminals who endanger our neighborhoods, especially those affiliated with street gangs,” said Estes. “As an enforcer for such a gang, Leroy Bozarth used violence, fear and intimidation as tools of his drug trade. Our streets will be safer with him and his co-conspirators behind bars.”

Bozarth was one of 35 defendants charged in Operation Stranded Bandit. Twenty four have entered guilty pleas already and many have been sentenced.