GA: Police report 'bloody sword' and 'massive trauma' in mom's murder by son

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A police report details the disturbing scene of a weekend homicide where a woman’s teenage son allegedly stabbed her to death.

Savannah Police officers were called to a home on Lynah Street in Carver Heights around 5:00 p.m. Friday in response to a woman “with severe bleeding from her neck area."

Upon arrival, officers located 38-year-old Wynter Brant deceased with apparent stabbing wounds.

According to the police report from that evening, Brant had “massive trauma to her neck and back area.” She was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

The report states one officer “observed a large amount of blood in the living room as well as a bloody sword laying on the floor of the first floor bathroom.”

The responding officers began searching the house for others. In a room upstairs, they found two girls around the ages of 2 and 6 months old.

Officer said the 2-year-old girl had blood on her feet and clothing.

EMS responded to the scene along with other Savannah Police officers and detectives.

Officials were able to quickly identify 17-year-old Tasciya Brant as the suspect. He was arrested on a murder charge.

Detectives continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.