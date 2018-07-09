Ga. man shot while waiting for an Uber after a wedding ceremony
NORTHEAST ATLANTA (WSB-TV) - Atlanta police are looking for the gunman who shot a man waiting for an Uber.
Saturday night's shooting happened outside the Capitol City Country Club in Brookhaven.
Police say the victim and other guests were waiting for an Uber after a wedding at the corner of West Brookhaven and Capitol City Lane when a young man got out of a car and tried to rob them.
Jaime Griffon lives in Brookhaven and said it was just after midnight when she and her husband were driving and stopped at a stop sign at the corner of Capitol City Lane.
"We heard the gunshot off to our left. And we looked over and it was kind of like this quick pause and people started screaming call 911 someone has been shot," Griffin said. "Apparently, they had all been robbed, so they had their wallets and cell phones [were] taken, so when I drove up just as he was being shot, you know, having a cell phone was critical for that moment."
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop