Ga. man shot while waiting for an Uber after a wedding ceremony

WSB-TV Photo courtesy of WSB-TV

WSB-TV Photo courtesy of WSB-TV

NORTHEAST ATLANTA (WSB-TV) - Atlanta police are looking for the gunman who shot a man waiting for an Uber.

Saturday night's shooting happened outside the Capitol City Country Club in Brookhaven.

Police say the victim and other guests were waiting for an Uber after a wedding at the corner of West Brookhaven and Capitol City Lane when a young man got out of a car and tried to rob them.

Jaime Griffon lives in Brookhaven and said it was just after midnight when she and her husband were driving and stopped at a stop sign at the corner of Capitol City Lane.

"We heard the gunshot off to our left. And we looked over and it was kind of like this quick pause and people started screaming call 911 someone has been shot," Griffin said. "Apparently, they had all been robbed, so they had their wallets and cell phones [were] taken, so when I drove up just as he was being shot, you know, having a cell phone was critical for that moment."

