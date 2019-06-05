Fourth arrest made in Grovetown home invasion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) - A fourth person is charged in a Grovetown home invasion that ended with a person who lived in the home shot in the stomach.

It happened May 25th at a home in the North Lake subdivision.

Three men were arrested last week. A 15-year-old, 17-year-old Tavarsea Steed and 17-year-old Joseph M. Vaughner.

The fourth suspect, identified as Jazmin Ball, is also charged in that crime.

She is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.