(WJBF) – Four men are facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

The four were under investigation as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Deon Brown , 30, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon;

Alonzo Ware Henderson, 37, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Cody Truitt Devore, 23, of Sylvania, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

, 23, of Sylvania, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and, Harry Telfair, 60, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

“In our continuing battle against violent crime in the Southern District, an essential element is the removal of guns from the hands of convicted felons,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The message is clear: We and our law enforcement partner will not tolerate these threats to our communities.”

