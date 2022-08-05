WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Four men have been sentenced to federal prison after being arrested and charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, 43, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine, and he was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a fine of $2,500.

The U.S. Attorney’s office also states that Calvin Terrill Wynn, 34, Demetrius Antonio Perkins, 40, and Sherman Redzuees Blackmon, 43, were charged with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine.

Authorities state that Wynn will serve 66 months followed by three years of supervised release and a $2000 fine, Perkins will serve 63 months with a $2,000 fine, and Blackmon will serve 47 months.

Investigators say that this is a part of an investigation known as Operation Wynner Storm, which targets gang-related drug trafficking in the Wilkes, Lincoln, and McDuffie County areas north of Augusta.

Authorities say that after months of investigations and controlled purchases, agents conducted nearly 20 court-authorized searches and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug sales paraphernalia, cash and firearms.