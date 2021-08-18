Four arrested in “Operation Fred” drug bust

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Washington and Johnson County Sheriff’s Offices joined forces with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and Georgia Department of Community Supervision for “Operation Fred”, which led to the arrest of 4 people.

Between the two counties, deputies seized 7 oz of methamphetamine and arrested four individuals. These arrests come as a result of a months long drug operation between the two counties.

Sheriff Joel Cochran and Sheriff Greg Rowland say this investigation is ongoing and expect more arrests to come.

Below are the four men arrested and their charges:

Sale of Methamphetamine (multiple counts)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Probation Violation

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Probation Violation

Trafficking Methamphetamine