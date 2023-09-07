NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Four individuals are facing multiple charges after being taken into custody as the result of a narcotics bust.

At 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, North Augusta Public Safety’s Narcotics Unit, along with the SWAT Team, ATF Rage Unit and the Aiken County Gang Unit, executed a Narcotics search warrant at a home on Brookview Court in North Augusta.

Four people were arrested as a result of the search. They are listed below with their charges:

  • Christopher Blitchington
    • Trafficking Methamphetamine 2nd Offense
    • Stolen Firearm Possession
    • Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime
    • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Steven Burnett
    • Possession of Methamphetamine
    • Operating a Stash House
  • Sara Loper
    • Possession of Methamphetamine
    • Family Court Warrant out of Aiken
  • Tara Smith
    • Possession of Marijuana

Further details of the search have not been released, as of yet.

