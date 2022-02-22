EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Four people were arrested Monday in Emanuel County following a drug investigation led by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten, age 47, Joshua Burris, age 31, Jody Clifton, age 41, and Rebecca Wilkerson, age 38, were arrested following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Georgia State Patrol K-9.

During search, agents seized two long guns, two handguns along with ammunition, approx. 7.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine/ ICE, 5.4 ounces of suspected marijuana, and drug related paraphernalia.

Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent Marijuana, and Possession of Schedule II-Controlled Substance.

Joshua Burris is charged with Possession with Intent Methamphetamine.

Jody Clifton is charged with Possession with Intent Methamphetamine.

Rebecca Wilkerson is charged with Possession with Intent Methamphetamine.

All individuals were booked into the Emanuel County Jail.

If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 237-7526 or SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.