BATON ROUGE, La. (WJBF) — Investigators are shedding new light on the death of a Walton County man who was found dead while on a business trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to latest information obtained from investigators by ABC affiliate WSB-TV, foul play isn’t suspected in the death of Nathan Millard who vanished in February. This is, despite Millard’s body being found wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a rug behind a funeral home, six miles away from where he was last seen alive.

Investigators elaborated on their findings, saying that Millard’s body had no gunshot wounds or signs of blunt force trauma. The coroner’s office corroborated the findings of the sheriff’s office, revealing there were no signs of trauma either internally or externally on Millard’s body.

A new timeline shows that Millard was last seen on surveillance video alive around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Before that, Millard was seen around 11:30 p.m. at a bar in downtown Baton Rouge. Millard did not appear to be in any distress on either video.

Investigators are still working to determine how Millard’s body ended up wrapped up and dumped behind a funeral home. Final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.

It is not clear currently if there are any suspects that police are searching for in the case.