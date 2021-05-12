Fort Gordon soldier pleads guilty in child porn case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A U.S. Army soldier training at Fort Gordon has pled guilty in a child pornography case.

26-year-old Bryan S. Stills pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

Still could face up to 20 years in federal prison among other financial penalties.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted investigators from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) after detecting child pornography being saved to an email account.

Investigators later identified the source as Stills, a Private Second Class in training at Fort Gordon with the 369th Signal Battalion.

In an October 2019 search of his living quarters seized electronic devices with hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

“Identifying and removing child predators is an important part of keeping our communities safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We applaud our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to find those who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society.”

“U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command will continue to actively pursue soldiers who engage in this heinous crime regardless of where they are in the world,” said Edward LaBarge, Director of the Major Cybercrime Unit, U.S. Army CID.