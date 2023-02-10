FORT GORDON (WJBF) — An employee of the Fort Gordon Cyber Center of Excellence has been arrested on charges of felony sexual exploitation of children.

According to officials with Fort Gordon, 48-year-old Robert Lee Collins III was arrested on February 8.

“The Army is cooperating with authorities investigating the matter. All further queries should be directed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” said a Fort Gordon spokesperson to WJBF.

GBI officials tell WJBF that the investigation began after a report was received of Collins’ online activity. The investigation led to a search warrant for Collins’ home and his subsequent arrest. Additional details regarding the crimes were not provided.

Collins was a civilian employee and served as Chief, Officer Division, Office of the Chief of Signal at the Cyber Center of Excellence. Officials say Collins’ job was “serving as the strategic human resource planner to the Chief of Signal on all matters regarding Signal Officers.” He was originally in the U.S. Army for 22 years before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Signal Corps.

Collins is currently in custody and being held at the Columbia County Detention Center.