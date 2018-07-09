Crime

Former student-teacher of Burke Co. High School charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 05:51 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 09:22 AM EDT

Former student-teacher of Burke Co. High School charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

BURKE CO., GA (WJBF) - A former student-teacher at Burke County High School has been arrested.

Ryan Rickard is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual battery, and one count of rape.

The former educator was most recently as assistant principal at Morgan County High School.

Investigators say they have identified three students who were victims. 

No word on what school the students were attending.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center