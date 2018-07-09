Former student-teacher of Burke Co. High School charged with multiple counts of sexual assault Video

BURKE CO., GA (WJBF) - A former student-teacher at Burke County High School has been arrested.

Ryan Rickard is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual battery, and one count of rape.

The former educator was most recently as assistant principal at Morgan County High School.

Investigators say they have identified three students who were victims.

No word on what school the students were attending.