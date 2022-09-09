SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Spartanburg caregiver accused of depriving residents of their prescription pain medications pleaded guilty Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29 years old, of Converse, SC, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

During Oct. 2020 and March 2021, Nichols neglected and exploited five residents of the facility by unlawfully depriving them of their prescription pain medications.

Nichols was also accused of unlawfully obtaining and possessing these controlled substances, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, for her own personal use.

She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, which the judge suspended to 30 days in jail and 3 years probation.