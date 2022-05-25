SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after being charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Justine Jay Hatfield, 34, a former school resource officer, knowingly went live on Instagram with a minor and performed the sexual activity of masturbation during the live video chat session.

Authorities say Hatfield has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Hatfield has been booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.