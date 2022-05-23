SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One former DMV clerk has been charged for accepting bribes totaling more than $400.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Andre Purnell Garner, 23, was charged on Wednesday, May 18th with 4 counts of a Public Official accepting Bribes to Influence the Action of a Public Employee.

According to the warrants, Garner knowingly and willingly accepted money from customers with the guarantee that said customers would “pass” the road test and be issued a license even though the road test was not taken, completed, or passed.

Authorities say Garner has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.