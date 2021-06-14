Former SC law enforcement officer charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

BERKELEY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers arrested a former Moncks Corner Police Department Officer Monday on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The former officer, 50-year-old Zedrick Maurice Smalls, allegedly had sex with a student at Berkeley High School while working there as a School Resource Officer.

Smalls was charged with four counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Zedrick Smalls was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.