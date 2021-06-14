Former SC law enforcement officer charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers arrested a former Moncks Corner Police Department Officer Monday on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The former officer, 50-year-old Zedrick Maurice Smalls, allegedly had sex with a student at Berkeley High School while working there as a School Resource Officer.

Smalls was charged with four counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Zedrick Smalls was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories