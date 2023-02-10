NEWNAN, Ga. (WJBF) – Former U.S. Navy sailor William Vincent is facing federal prison time on charges of distributing child pornography as well as a video of himself engaging in a sex act with a dog.

WARNING: Details in this article may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

According to information presented in court, 31-year-old William Vincent used a cloud-based instant messaging service to distribute child pornography and bestiality videos, starting in August 2020 and continuing for several months.

The recipient of the videos was actually an undercover FBI employee. The initial video depicted Vincent engaging in sexual acts with a dog. He then sent a video of an adult man sexually abusing an infant.

FBI agents later executed a search of his home, during which they found numerous digital storage devices, including a memory card reportedly containing more than 970 videos of child sexual abuse and multiple bestiality videos.

Agents also reportedly recovered the dog depicted in the video sent through the messaging service.

“This case is particularly disturbing because of the age of the victims and large number of abhorrent videos that were filmed and distributed. Predators like Vincent are appalling and have no place in civilized society,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. sentenced Vincent to 10 years in prison with credit for one year, nine months served to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Vincent was convicted of one count of distributing child pornography and one count of distributing an animal crush video, after he entered a guilty plea on September 13, 2022. (The definition of “animal crush video” includes the obscene depiction of actual sexual abuse of a live non-human mammal, bird, reptile, or amphibian.)

“In addition to collecting and trafficking horrific images of child rape, Vincent sexually abused an animal,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “With Vincent now unable to exploit the most vulnerable amongst us, our community is safer.”

This case is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.