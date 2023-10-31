PINE RIDGE, S.C. (WJBF) – William Bruce Parker, a/k/a “Parker,” a/k/a “Willie Boner,” a/k/a “John Wayne,” of West Columbia, pled guilty of Cyberstalking Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Communicating Threats with the Intent to Extort victims for the production of pornography and coerced sex acts.

At the plea hearing, the 66-year-old former Chief of Police of Pine Ridge, admitted to sending numerous threatening emails, texts, and voice messages in 2021 and 2022 from spoofed accounts and phone numbers to many female victims.

Parker is a retired 35-year veteran of law enforcement in South Carolina, who was a state constable at the time of the offenses. His messages demanded his victims produce and send pornographic videos and photographs or he would harm them and their families. Including physical and sexual violence directed at his victims and their spouses, children, and grandchildren, if they did not comply with his demands.

After receiving the demands, victims reached out to Parker for advice and help given his law enforcement background. He lied to the victims about working with law enforcement agencies on investigating the threats, and he instructed the victims to produce and send the pornography.

He also falsely promised victims that by responding, police would be able to track the emails and identify the extortionist.

Once Parker had the coerced pornography, he then threatened to leak the same to obtain more.

Parker admitted to engaging or attempting to engage in nonconsensual sexual acts with these victims.

At the bond hearing, the Government indicated there is evidence that there are additional victims beyond those listed in court odcuments

Individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to contact FBI Columbia at (803) 551-4200.

Parker faces up to 20 years in federal prison.