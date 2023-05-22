AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jason ‘Moose’ Cunningham has been sentenced in the June 2020 murder of Nicole Diane Harrington.

District Attorney Jared T. Williams tells us that Cunningham pled guilty and was sentenced to Life in prison on Malice Murder plus 5 years confinement on Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

“This was an extramarital affair in which the defendant was living a double life,” said D.A. Williams.

According to the Cunningham, he shot the Harrington in the back of the head for ‘insulting the size of his manhood’. He then reportedly left her for dead in the Reynolds Street parking garage elevator.

Columbia County deputies and Fort Gordon Military police tracked Cunningham down at the Pointes West Army Resort off Washington Road in Appling. The standoff lasted eight hours.