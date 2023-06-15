RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jailer has been arrested after allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigation Division was made aware of possible misconduct at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center by Deputy Jailer Joseph Clarke involving a female Public Defender’s Office employee.

Authorities say the allegation involved sexual misconduct in an interview room.

According to investigators, it was determined that probable cause did exist to charge Clarke with Criminal Attempt Aggravated Sodomy, False Imprisonment, Sexual Battery, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Authorities say Clarke was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Thursday.

According to authorities, Clarke began his employment at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on October 31st, 2020, and he was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and was terminated on Thursday the day of his arrest.