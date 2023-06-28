RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former deputy has been arrested after being accused of being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Internal Affairs Division received information that Deputy Christopher Masters was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.

Former Deputy Christopher Masters

Then, according to the Criminal Investigation Division, a separate investigation began, and as a result, it was determined that probable cause existed to charge Masters with Sexual Exploitation of Children and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Authorities say Masters was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Masters began his employment on July 14th, 2007 and was assigned to the Courthouse at the Augusta Judicial Center, and he resigned in lieu of termination on June 28th, 2023.